House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Full and Unredacted Mueller Report

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler holds a news conference on Thursday in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena for the full and unredacted version of the Mueller report, including grand jury material and other documents not made public, Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced Friday morning.

In a statement, Nadler indicated that he considered the current redactions to be significant and a hurdle to understanding the full scope of the investigation’s findings. “Even the redacted version of the report outlines serious instances of wrongdoing by President Trump and some of his closest associates,” he said. “It now falls to Congress to determine the full scope of that alleged misconduct and to decide what steps we must take going forward.”

The subpoena requests that Attorney General William Barr turn over the documents by May 1 at 10 a.m. Barr has said laws, regulations, and department practices prevented him from making some of the underlying evidence from the report public. A court will likely decide if there is validity to Nadler’s argument that the report falls under an exception to grand jury secrecy rules.

Barr had previously offered to allow some congressional leaders from both parties to go through a more lightly redacted version in a secure reading room.

In his statement, Nadler, who was granted authority by the committee earlier this month to subpoena the report and underlying documents, said he was “open to working with the Department to reach a reasonable accommodation for access to these materials” but “cannot accept any proposal which leaves most of Congress in the dark, as they grapple with their duties of legislation, oversight and constitutional accountability.”

It’s likely Republicans in Congress will protest Nadler’s request. Rep. Douglas Collins, the top Republican on the committee, called the subpoena “wildly overbroad” and unrealistically burdensome for a May 1 deadline. He also accused Nadler of giving a May 1 deadline because Barr had offered to testify the next day, allowing the chairman “to grandstand and rail against the attorney general for not cooperating on an impossible timeline.”

Nadler also sent a letter to Mueller on Thursday requesting he testify before Congress about the report “as soon as possible.”

The report released Thursday contained nearly 1,000 redactions, according to NBC News, and seven of its pages were blacked out entirely.