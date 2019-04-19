Trumpcast

A Mueller Report Next-Day Debrief

OK, we’re ready. Here are our thoughts.

On the day after the release of the Mueller report, Virginia Heffernan talks revelations and redactions with Jed Shugerman, Fordham Law professor and author of The People’s Courts.

