Trumpcast

The Mueller Report: the Executive Summary

Now available in your podcast feed.

By

Robert Mueller wearing airpods, listening to the audio version of his own report, presumably
Photo illustration by Lisa Larson-Walker. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images.

Don’t have time to read the whole Mueller report? Now there’s a podcast for that. Listen to Slate’s Gabriel Roth and June Thomas read the special counsel’s executive summaries in our free mini-audiobook. You can hear this reading below, or get Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, OvercastSpotifyStitcher, or Google Play.

This special podcast is a production of Slate Plus, Slate’s membership program. To support our work and get bonus episodes of our podcasts, go to slate.com/trumpcastplus to sign up.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch and Merritt Jacob.

Donald Trump Mueller Report Podcasts Robert Mueller Russia Russia Election Meddling