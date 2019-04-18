Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, Trump’s fundamental misreading of politics.
In the interview, Garrett Graff’s afternoon was as busy as any journalist’s, picking through the redacted Mueller report released by the Department of Justice. There’s something new on every page, Graff says, including the Trump campaign’s awareness of Russian efforts against Hillary Clinton—and its expectation to benefit from them politically. Graff wrote a biography of Robert Mueller. His latest e-book is Mueller’s War.
In the Spiel, Mueller did a great job, and if this report came out in a different climate, it’d actually lead to real consequences.
