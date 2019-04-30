Mr. Dinkins, won’t you please be my president? Historically, mayors-turned–presidential candidates haven’t had a lot of success at the national level—the last one to succeed was Calvin Coolidge. But in the Democratic primary, there are multiple candidates who have served as mayors, including Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, and Pete Buttigieg. Has something changed? Could any of these candidates buck the trend? Henry Grabar analyzes the situation.

A nonissue: Attorney General William Barr is currently squabbling with the House Judiciary Committee over terms for his testimony later this week. But his biggest concern, that the committee’s staff attorneys are allowed to question him, shouldn’t be an issue. W. Neil Eggleston, who has been on both sides of a congressional hearing table (during Iran-Contra and again for Whitewater), says the practice is perfectly in line with historical precedent.

Idea man: Can you learn how to make films like David Lynch just by watching some videos? That’s the value proposition of MasterClass, the online education startup that offers lessons with such luminaries as Gordon Ramsay, Margaret Atwood, and Serena Williams. Isaac Butler takes Lynch’s course to see how the auteur creates his strange, dreamlike worlds—and finds himself in one.

Changes: Slow Burn Season 3 is pivoting from politics to take on the history of the Tupac and Biggie murders. Journalist Joel Anderson will dig into this vital moment in hip-hop history, surely discovering more startling connections between past and present along the way. Subscribe now.

For fun: A military strategist analyzes the Battle of Winterfell.

Nitish