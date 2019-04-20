The International Hilarity of Loyiso Gola

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, sick children and dead ducks are pretty convincing.
In the interview, South African comedian Loyiso Gola is here to talk about his stand up special on Netflix, what it’s like performing in different countries, and why talking about the economy is so difficult for everyday people. Gola is performing at the Soho Playhouse until April 21, 2019.
In the Spiel, time for an early Antentwig.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.