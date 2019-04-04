Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Trump should avoid healthcare.

In the interview, Lori Gottlieb is a journalist and a therapist, and she’s here to discuss her new book Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed, why she became a therapist, how to deal with patients who’ve Googled you, and why therapists need therapy too.

In the Spiel, the Joe Biden crisis isn’t a crisis.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.