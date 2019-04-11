Public Enemy No. 1: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was indicted today in London, ending a standoff of nearly seven years at the Ecuadorian Embassy. He was charged not with what he’s best known for—publishing sensitive government documents—but with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to hack the Defense Department computer network. As Fred Kaplan puts it, Assange is “having his Al Capone moment.”

What’s beef? Pete Buttigieg recently denounced Vice President Mike Pence’s history of anti-gay policies, to the surprise of the Pence family and political journos of all stripes, one of whom called these remarks “Trumpy.” But it’s not Trumpy if it’s true. Mark Joseph Stern looks at the homophobic policies Pence has championed throughout his career and concludes that Mayor Pete’s comments are more than justified.

He drinks and he knows things: Peter Dinklage’s wisecracking Tyrion Lannister quickly emerged as a fan favorite among Game of Thrones’ gazillion characters, but over the past few seasons the show seems to have lost interest in him. Inkoo Kang explains how the Imp lost his way. And if all this talk of Westeros has you feeling a sense of dread about the show’s final season, Dan Kois can relate. Must we watch?, he asks.

Please don’t stop the music: D.C. was in uproar this week after a resident of a luxury apartment building in a historically black neighborhood threatened to sue over a nearby store blaring go-go music, a homegrown subgenre of funk. Go-go scholar Natalie Hopkinson explains how this neighborhood spat exposed the fault lines in the city’s rapid gentrification.

