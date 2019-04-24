Defining moment: Department of Commerce v. New York, the Supreme Court case about adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, could be Chief Justice John Roberts’ legacy. David H. Gans writes, “If the court ultimately upholds the addition of the citizenship question, it will be yet another decision from the Roberts court that undermines the Constitution’s democratic promise.”

Hacks: After the Russian hacking scares of the 2016 election, 2020 presidential campaigns are investing in cybersecurity, and a new nonprofit called Defending Digital Campaigns is ready to help them prepare for any potential attacks. The problem? The nonprofit’s methods may run afoul of campaign finance laws and could permanently affect future elections.

The 5-foot assassin: A new book by Hanif Abdurraqib is “part biography, part autobiography, part historical narrative, and part collection of letters” addressed to A Tribe Called Quest, the monumental group that enraptured Abdurraqib growing up as a black Midwestern teenager in the 1990s. But the book is the most poignant, writes Nitish Pahwa, when focusing on the late Phife Dawg, the group’s jokester sidekick whose joy and anarchy made Tribe truly great.

Mother of What Now? As we barrel toward Game of Thrones’ conclusion, it’s beginning to look a little like series favorite Daenerys Targaryen is not going to be the victor. The sudden, vicious turn in her fortunes has some feeling the narrative whiplash, Lili Loofbourow among them. Why did the show turn against her? Maybe it’s just a matter of perspective: “It used to be that almost everyone except slave traffickers and corrupt kings kept talking about how extraordinary and correct and wise Daenerys was. These days, the plot is side-eyeing her choices, and characters are chafing under her command.”

