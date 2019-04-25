Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, whether he’s on the most electable part of the political spectrum or not, Joe Biden is about to go through the wringer.

In the interview, winning a major sports championship is a thrill few ever get to know. But what happens when you keep stacking trophies, like the NBA’s Golden State Warriors have done in recent years? The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss covers the team, and wonders “if the Warriors suffer from, shall we call it, winner’s ennui.” Strauss is the host of the House of Strauss podcast and wrote a chapter on the Warriors in Mike Pesca’s book, Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History.

In the Spiel, it’s one from the vault on HBO’s The Jinx, which, it’s now come to light, included some misleading editing.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.