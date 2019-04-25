Finally: Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign on Thursday, ending literally years of speculation. But judging by his long (and growing) list of challengers, many Democrats don’t think the former veep can win. Are they making a bad bet? Jim Newell surveys the field.

Hands off: Countries around the world are dealing with the effects of social media disinformation on their politics—and some are taking drastic measures. Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media block to stem fake news in the aftermath of the devastating Easter terrorist attacks. But Sri Lankan writer Yudhanjaya Wijeratne argues this is just making things worse, and by no means should other countries follow this example.

Dust to dirt: A new bill passed by the Washington State Legislature will legalize composting human bodies after death. The proposal, championed by residents of the famously progressive state, still has a few logistical and regulatory questions to answer—like what can grow in human compost, if anything. Jane C. Hu has a breakdown of arguments about the bill’s moral complexity: “It’s a lovely idea for the dead to be returned to the land. But are the living ready for that?”

Part of the journey is the end: After 11 years, the Avengers saga comes to an end this week with the sprawling three-hour epic Endgame. Dana Stevens says goodbye to the series, praising the “curiously intimate” final installment and comparing it—favorably!—to Samuel Beckett’s play of the same name (hear her out). Meanwhile, Heather Schwedel contemplates the ubiquity of the word endgame in pop culture.

For fun: “I am Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and I’ve seen enough. It’s time for impeachment.”

