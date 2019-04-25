Listen to What Next:

Immigration judges walk into work every day knowing that the system they operate in is broken. It has been for decades, through multiple administrations. So what’s the fix? The answer isn’t as radical as you might think.

Guest: A. Ashley Tabaddor, immigration judge in Los Angeles and president of the National Association of Immigration Judges.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.