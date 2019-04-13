Democrats Slam Trump After He Attacks Ilhan Omar With Graphic, Misleading 9/11 Video

Rep. Ilhan Omar attends a Youth Climate Strike on March 15, 2019 on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Ilhan Omar and blast President Trump after he tweeted (and then pinned) a graphic and severely misleading video that spliced images of the September 11 attacks and a few words uttered by the freshman lawmaker in a speech. “For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it,” she said in the March 23 speech. “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.” (CAIR was founded in 1994 and Omar’s spokesman recognized the lawmaker misspoke and meant to say that the organization doubled in size after the attacks.)

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Some conservatives on Twitter have been making a big deal about Omar’s words, questioning her patriotism for referring to a terrorist attack as “some people did something.” Even a few Republican officials had been saying the four words meant that Omar was trying to minimize the attacks. Now Trump has amplified that misleading attack against a member of Congress who is no stranger to death threats.

Unbelievable. https://t.co/IKtoZWWmIT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 9, 2019

Fellow first-term lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one of the first to speak up, saying that members of Congress “have a duty to respond to the President’s explicit attack today.” Omar’s “life is in danger” and for lawmakers “to be silent is to be complicit in the outright, dangerous targeting of a member of Congress.”

Members of Congress have a duty to respond to the President’s explicit attack today.@IlhanMN’s life is in danger. For our colleagues to be silent is to be complicit in the outright, dangerous targeting of a member of Congress.



“First they came...” pic.twitter.com/ygOX1vhE9j — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 12, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi followed suit on Saturday and slammed Trump for using the “painful images of 9/11 for a political attack” against the Minnesota Democrat. “It is wrong for the President, as Commander-in-Chief, to fan the flames to make anyone less safe,” Pelosi wrote in a subsequent tweet.

The memory of 9/11 is sacred ground, and any discussion of it must be done with reverence. The President shouldn’t use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 13, 2019

Many of those who spoke up were presidential hopefuls, including Bernie Sanders, who said that “the disgusting and dangerous attacks against her must end.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren characterized Trump’s effort to incite “violence against a sitting Congresswoman—and an entire group of Americans based on their religion” as “disgusting” and “shameful.” Beto O’Rourke also joined in and said the president’s tweet amounted to an “incitement to violence’ against Omar.

Ilhan Omar is a leader with strength and courage. She won't back down to Trump's racism and hate, and neither will we. The disgusting and dangerous attacks against her must end. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2019

The President is inciting violence against a sitting Congresswoman—and an entire group of Americans based on their religion. It's disgusting. It's shameful. And any elected leader who refuses to condemn it shares responsibility for it. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 13, 2019

The president’s actions are an incitement to violence against Rep. Omar and Muslim Americans across the country. There is a cost and consequence to this rhetoric. Members of both parties must stand together and condemn the president's dangerous actions. pic.twitter.com/GV5l2qLf0Q — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 13, 2019

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar specifically pointed out that someone has already been charged with threatening Omar’s life. “The video the president chose to send out today will only incite more hate,” Klobuchar said. “You can disagree with her words — as I have done before — but this video is wrong. Enough.” Sen. Kamala Harris took the long view and noted this was just one more example of how for two years the president “has used the most powerful platform in the world to sow hate & division.”

Someone has already been charged with a serious threat on Congresswoman Omar’s life. The video the President chose to send out today will only incite more hate. You can disagree with her words—as I have done before—but this video is wrong. Enough. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 13, 2019

For two years, this President has used the most powerful platform in the world to sow hate & division. He's done it again. Putting the safety of a sitting member of Congress @IlhanMN at risk & vilifying a whole religion is beyond the pale. I'll be blunt — we must defeat him. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 13, 2019

Omar made it clear Saturday she would not stand down. First, she tweeted a quote from former president George W. Bush who days after the attack said: “The people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!” She then asked whether that meant Bush was “downplaying the terrorist attack.” Later she sent out a series of tweets reaffirming why she ran for office and thanking those who offered her support. “No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America,” she wrote. “I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans.”

“The people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!” President George W. Bush



What if he was a Muslim 🤔 https://t.co/XMazssoD49 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 12, 2019

No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America. I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 13, 2019