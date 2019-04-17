What Next

What Ilhan Omar Gets Right

Muslim Americans should insist on their humanity. But that won’t end Islamophobia.

By

How did a March speech by Rep. Ilhan Omar get shrunk down to a single phrase and turned into an attack on her character?

Guest: Aymann Ismail, Slate writer and host of the upcoming podcast Man Up.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

