How did a March speech by Rep. Ilhan Omar get shrunk down to a single phrase and turned into an attack on her character?
Guest: Aymann Ismail, Slate writer and host of the upcoming podcast Man Up.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.
