In this episode of The Good Fight Podcast, Yascha Mounk talks to Nicholas Christakis, the Sterling professor of social and natural science at Yale University and the author of Blueprint: The Evolutionary Origins of a Good Society, about whether human nature predisposes humans to conflict or cooperation—and what all of that has to do with populism.

