The Good Fight Podcast

The Good Human

Evolutionary arguments often emphasize humans’ ability to inflict violence. Nicholas Christakis argues that our biological history has wired us for good.

By

Listen to Nicholas Christakis:

In this episode of The Good Fight Podcast, Yascha Mounk talks to Nicholas Christakis, the Sterling professor of social and natural science at Yale University and the author of Blueprint: The Evolutionary Origins of a Good Society, about whether human nature predisposes humans to conflict or cooperation—and what all of that has to do with populism.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

Podcast production by John T. Williams.

History Podcasts Science