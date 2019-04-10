Listen to What Next:

Bernie went from virtual unknown in the 2016 election to front-runner with the highest campaign contributions in the first quarter of the 2020 race. And while some things have changed since he last ran four years ago, a lot about his campaign looks pretty much the same. Do voters appreciate someone who sticks to the issues? Or will Bernie’s resistance to getting personal hurt him this time around?

Guest: Slate politics writer Jim Newell

