Are Chiropractors Quacks?

Crack skeptic Maria Konnikova—and Mike’s own chiropractor—have thoughts.

On The Gist, like every week in Trump’s America, this has been a wasted one.

In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back for another round of “Is That Bullshit?” She talks chiropractors, whether or not cracking your back and neck is helpful, and what strokes have to do with it. Then, Mike’s own chiropractor, Jason Fidler, steps in to offer some adjustments to the conversation.

In the Spiel, Mike offers up a Lobstar challenge.

