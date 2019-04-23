Trumpcast

Trump Dangers After the Mueller Report

Where to focus next.

By

Yascha Mounk talks to political activist and chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov about responses to the Mueller report, Trumpism, what the Democratic Party gets hung up on, Russia, and learning from Kasparov’s efforts to oppose Vladimir Putin.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

