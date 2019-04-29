Dark and full of pixels: Last night’s Game of Thrones featured a lengthy, much-hyped fight for control of Winterfell between the army of the dead and the forces of humanity. But for many watchers, the epic battle was a blur of dark, murky images. Matthew Dessem explains how video compression algorithms and home video display technology rendered much of the pivotal episode nearly unwatchable. Meanwhile, Sam Adams breaks down Arya’s big night, and you can read all our spoiler-filled coverage here.

Change is due: Earlier this month, a Yale police officer shot at a black couple near the university’s campus, prompting renewed discussion of the threat of overpolicing at colleges and the resulting effect on people of color. Yale Law School student TJ Grayson offers a solution that would help make students feel safer and severely reduce the occurrence of such tragic events.

Tl;dr: Writer Ian McEwan raised eyebrows earlier this month for making comments that betrayed a willful, preening ignorance about the entire genre of science fiction—which is telling, since he just wrote a novel about A.I. Laura Miller reviews McEwan’s latest, Machines Like Me, and argues that it could have been a whole lot better if he had bothered to read some sci-fi.

Gifted and talented: English teacher Carrie Bauer has some advice for parents scrambling this week to find the appropriate teacher appreciation gift: Stay off social media. The cutesy gift packs and punny creations beloved on Pinterest are often useless or, worse, infantilizing to teachers. Make your appreciation really count by writing a heartfelt letter, suggests fifth-grade teacher Matthew Dicks. Or, if you insist on gift-giving, check out these products teachers actually want.

For fun: The weird and forgotten world of video dating.

How did anyone think this was a good idea?

Abby