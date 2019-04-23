A female sports reporter is suing new Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton for sexual assault, according to TMZ. The site reports that journalist Kelli Tennant filed suit against the former Los Angeles Lakers based on an incident that occurred before Walton was the Lakers head coach. Walton got the Lakers coaching job in April 2016. According to court documents, Tennant alleges the 39-hear-old Walton forced himself on her in a Santa Monica hotel room where the two were meeting to discuss a book Tennant was writing. The pair had a working relationship and she says she was hoping to ask Walton to write the foreword.
From TMZ:
In the suit, Tennant says when she arrived at Walton’s hotel, he convinced her to come up to his room so they could discuss the book. She claims when they got up to his room, Walton suddenly pinned her to the bed, placing his hips and legs over her body. In the docs, Tennant claims Walton then began forcing kisses on her neck, face and chest. She claims she screamed for him to stop and tried to free herself, but he held her down, groped her breasts and groin, and rubbed his erection on her leg. She says he eventually relented and let her get up from the bed, but as she was walking towards the door to leave he grabbed her from behind and again forced his body up against hers.
Tennant says she didn’t report the alleged assault at the time and was forced to interact with Walton while on the job. Walton, she says, repeatedly came on to her making sexually suggestive comments.