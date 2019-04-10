Social Media Apocalypse Now

Listen to Heidi Tworek:

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Heidi Tworek, a historian of news and media, about the historic transformation brought about by social media, the long history of disinformation, and how to protect democracy from both.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org

Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

Podcast production by John T. Williams.