Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks after joining striking Stop & Shop workers on April 12, 2019 in Somerville, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

On The Gist, Rudy Giuliani was a big, loud, and busy distraction this past Sunday.

In the interview, it’s a round of “Is That Bullshit?” with Maria Konnikova. In the hot seat: the humble egg. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association reports that eggs can increase your chances of heart disease. But is this study all it’s cracked up to be? The nutritional science has gone back and forth on the health benefits and risks of this breakfast food. Maria boils it down.

In the Spiel, dragons roast their victims—and we roast Elizabeth Warren’s Game of Thrones critique.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.