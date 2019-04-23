Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, Rudy Giuliani was a big, loud, and busy distraction this past Sunday.
In the interview, it’s a round of “Is That Bullshit?” with Maria Konnikova. In the hot seat: the humble egg. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association reports that eggs can increase your chances of heart disease. But is this study all it’s cracked up to be? The nutritional science has gone back and forth on the health benefits and risks of this breakfast food. Maria boils it down.
In the Spiel, dragons roast their victims—and we roast Elizabeth Warren’s Game of Thrones critique.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.