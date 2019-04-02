Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, Joe Biden’s nose nuzzle.
In the interview, Don Winslow’s new book The Border is the final part of his trilogy on drug cartels. He’s here to discuss the book, how it’s been 20 years in the making, and the difficulty of trying to get things right.
In the Spiel, Betsy DeVos’ indefensible Special Olympics funding cuts.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.