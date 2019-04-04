Does the Mueller Team Agree With Barr’s Dismissive Conclusions on Its Report?

Attorney General William Barr in the East Room of the White House on April 01, 2019. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Remember when Attorney General Bill Barr offered up a tidy 4-page nothing to see here dismissal of the findings of the Mueller report? The New York Times reports members of the Mueller investigative team have expressed private frustration that Barr’s public characterization of their work “failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry and that they were more troubling for President Trump than Mr. Barr indicated.”

This apparent discrepancy between how to characterize the 400-page document and the findings within it seemed like a virtual certainty following Barr’s brief public summary of the findings. Since so few people have actually seen the report, not even the House Judiciary Committee, we have essentially zero information about what the Mueller team actually uncovered. That hasn’t stopped Trump and his allies from claiming victory nor has it prevented Democrats in the House from trying to get their hands on the contents of Mueller’s report, and on Wednesday a House panel voted to authorize subpoenas to ensure the report is shared more widely. Until that happens, we just have the word of a hand-picked attorney general who was confirmed just weeks before the results of years-long probe dropped.

That makes the reported whispers in the Times from the Mueller team that there may be more in the Mueller report than we’re being led to believe an interesting development. It seems unlikely, given the discipline of Mueller’s unit throughout that we’ll get a full dish from the inside at any point soon. Until the report is made public, which Barr has continually committed to do in some, likely heavily-redacted form, what we do know from Muellerland is that “[s]ome members of Mr. Mueller’s team are concerned that, because Mr. Barr created the first narrative of the special counsel’s findings, Americans’ views will have hardened before the investigation’s conclusions become public.”