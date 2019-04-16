Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, wait, what did I miss?

In the interview, Democratic candidates for the presidency recently flew to Iowa for a forum on agriculture to answer some questions. And asking them was Storm Lake Times editor Art Cullen, who knows a thing or two about corporate agribusiness and its impact on Iowans, the food Americans everywhere eat, and Chinese pork companies. Cullen is the author of Storm Lake: A Chronicle of Change, Resilience, and Hope from a Heartland Newspaper, and was previously on The Gist to discuss that book as well.

In the Spiel, Rep. Ilan Omar and our selfish president.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.