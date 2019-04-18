What Next

The Consummate Lobbyist Running the Interior Department

Deregulation is shrinking salmon runs and killing migratory birds. But it’s great for business.

The new head of the Department of the Interior has close ties to industry and a penchant for relaxing environmental regulations. He’s also the subject of an ethics investigation. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt represents a new phase in the Trump administration: the shift from a Cabinet of flashy, venal outsiders to savvy, ideological insiders.

Guest: Lance Williams, senior reporter for Reveal and the Center for Investigative Reporting.

