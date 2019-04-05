Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Mueller’s report (or much of it) is bound to go public.

In the interview, Wright Thompson has his place on the Mount Rushmore of sports writers, and his signature form is the profile. Tiger Woods, Lionel Messi, Michael Jordan and the like are fascinating in their relationship to fame, but also in their ordinary flaws. “On some level these stories are all about exploring whether or not there is even such a thing as free will,” Thompson says. “I’m fascinated by the way things in our past continue to exert gravitational pull on us now.” Wright’s new book, a collection of his past work, is The Cost of These Dreams: Sports Stories and Other Serious Business.

In the Spiel, a list of all the non-scandals hitting the Democratic 2020 candidates so far.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.