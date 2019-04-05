[Bangs table] SUE THEM!!!! Former SCOTUS clerk Brianne Gorod maps out the most efficient way that Congress can gain access to key findings from the Mueller report: It should sue the Trump administration for the materials, and it should do so right now. And even though the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an opinion that could halt the release of grand jury material related to the report, there are other ways for Congress to get its hands on that urgent information.

Reduce, reuse, … : You may have heard that recycling is “dead,” thanks to a recent policy from China that prevents the U.S. from dumping its leftovers for recycling there willy-nilly. But the whole business is far more globalized—and much more motivated by profit—than you may have realized. Henry Grabar breaks down the intricacies of the recycling market and explains why your favorite environmental practice isn’t going away anytime soon.

Bordering on the verge: As the Brexit turmoil continues to roil Europe, journalist Katie DeRosa sends a dispatch from Belfast, Northern Ireland. The country, holding onto a shaky peace from the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, is feeling tensions once again—if the U.K. settles upon a no-deal Brexit, it could be disastrous for Northern Ireland.

Daytime dish: A new book about The View gets into the history of the beloved talk show, including all the off-camera drama and the outsize impact of co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck. Ruth Graham reviews the book and explains why The View is such an influential show, not just for its famous hosts but also for its fiery political moments.

For fun: Why hasn’t the NBA banned the Eurostep?

