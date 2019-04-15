Climate Change Meets the U.S. Border Crisis

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

León Krauze talks to the New Yorker’s Jonathan Blitzer about how climate change deepens the U.S. border crisis, stories of Central American migration, and the tremendous spiraling debt that is taken on to embark on this dangerous journey.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

Further Reading:

“How Climate Change Is Fueling the U.S. Border Crisis” by Jonathan Blitzer, the New Yorker