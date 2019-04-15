Trumpcast

Climate Change Meets the U.S. Border Crisis

Here’s how they’re connected.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

León Krauze talks to the New Yorker’s Jonathan Blitzer about how climate change deepens the U.S. border crisis, stories of Central American migration, and the tremendous spiraling debt that is taken on to embark on this dangerous journey.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

Further Reading:

How Climate Change Is Fueling the U.S. Border Crisis” by Jonathan Blitzer, the New Yorker

Climate Change Donald Trump Immigration Latin America Mexico Podcasts