The Making of Charged

In this first bonus episode of Charged, host Emily Bazelon talks to producers Veralyn Williams and Alvin Melathe. Williams worked with Bazelon in the early stages of the podcast and then Melathe took over a few months in. They discuss what it’s like being producers of color and the racial nuances of making a podcast about crime and punishment in New York.

Production by Chau Tu.