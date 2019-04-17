Born in Brooklyn: Today, Slate Presents launched Charged, a podcast hosted by Emily Bazelon and in co-production with the Appeal. The series, a companion to Bazelon’s newly published book, focuses on the fight to transform how tougher, fast-tracked gun prosecution laws disproportionately affected young black teeangers and men in New York City. Learn more about Charged, produced by Alvin Melathe and Veralyn Williams, and subscribe to it wherever you get your podcasts.

No chance for peace: The Trump administration seems to have singlehandedly done away with any chance for peace between Israel and Palestine, but really, the process has been doomed for a while—previous presidents tried and failed to broker any agreements, leaving the untenable status quo we face today. Khaled Elgindy explains why this isn’t just Trump’s fault, but also Clinton’s, Bush’s, and Obama’s.

Listen up, 2020 Dems: Pro-choice Democrats, including Bernie Sanders on Monday, keep stumbling over questions from conservatives and anti-choice activists about third-trimester abortions. Christina Cauterucci did the work for them in consulting physicians and reproductive rights experts on how to answer the somewhat-absurd question “Do you support abortion in the moments before birth?” Feel free to adopt her script, politicians. No more excuses for messing this up!

I tried to be a scene kid: Outward is back with a new special issue, this time with several writers discussing what, exactly, the queer “scene” entails. Check out Justin Agrelo on how Hurricane Maria affected the scene in Puerto Rico, Jacy Topps on chronic illness’ impact on the ability to partake in queer nightlife, Alexander De Luca on how the evolution of r/Gaybros helped him better fit into his own identity, and Hannah Harris Green on the emerging gender-inclusive BDSM leather community in Los Angeles. And don’t forget to tune in to this month’s Outward podcast, which focuses on the special issue and how we fit in. You can read the rest of “the Scene” here.

For fun: Pete and Chasten Buttigieg met on the dating app Hinge.

Dawnthea