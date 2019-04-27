Shooting at California Synagogue Injures at Least Four People

Police tape seals the perimeter of the Tree of Life synagogue after a shooting left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 29, 2018. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

A shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego left at least four people injured, although the extent of those injuries are far from clear. A law enforcement source tells ABC News there are no known fatalities, adding that the suspect appeared to fire “more than 10 rounds” before leaving. The San Diego County sheriff’s office said on Twitter that a man has been detained in connection with “a shooting incident” that took place at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. Poway is located around 20 miles north of San Diego.

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

The sheriff’s office said on Twitter that all those injured were taken to Palomar Medical Center. The hospital has confirmed it received four injured people. Their conditions were unknown. One of the victims appears to be the rabbi who was conducting service, who suffered hand injuries, according to the local ABC affiliate 10News.

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

The synagogue’s website states that prayers are held at 10 a.m. on Saturdays followed by a children’s program at 11 a.m. The synagogue was also hosting a Passover Holiday Celebration on Saturday that was set to start at 11 a.m.

The shooting took place exactly six months after a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people on October 27.

