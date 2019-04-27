Shooting at California Synagogue Injures at Least Four People

A shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego left at least four people injured, although the extent of those injuries are far from clear. A law enforcement source tells ABC News there are no known fatalities, adding that the suspect appeared to fire “more than 10 rounds” before leaving. The San Diego County sheriff’s office said on Twitter that a man has been detained in connection with “a shooting incident” that took place at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. Poway is located around 20 miles north of San Diego.
The sheriff’s office said on Twitter that all those injured were taken to Palomar Medical Center. The hospital has confirmed it received four injured people. Their conditions were unknown. One of the victims appears to be the rabbi who was conducting service, who suffered hand injuries, according to the local ABC affiliate 10News.
The synagogue’s website states that prayers are held at 10 a.m. on Saturdays followed by a children’s program at 11 a.m. The synagogue was also hosting a Passover Holiday Celebration on Saturday that was set to start at 11 a.m.
The shooting took place exactly six months after a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people on October 27.
*This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
