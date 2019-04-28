Woman Killed in California Synagogue Was Shot While Protecting Rabbi

A woman and a young girl place notes on a light post near flowers across the street from the Chabad of Poway Synagogue after a shooting on April 27, 2019 in Poway, California. SANDY HUFFAKER/Getty Images

Lori Kaye went to Saturday services at Chabad of Poway to say a prayer for her mother, who died in November. Now she’s being hailed as a hero because when a gunman opened fire in the synagogue located north of San Diego, Kaye, 60, placed herself between the shooter and the rabbi. She died at a nearby hospital.

“Lori you were a jewel of our community a true Eshet Chayil, a Woman of Valor,” Audrey Jacobs, a friend of Kaye’s, wrote on Facebook. “You were always running to do a mitzvah (good deed) and gave tzedaka (charity) to everyone. Your final good deed was taking the bullets for Rabbi Mendel Goldstein to save his life.”

Her name is Lori Gilbert Kaye and she is a hero. She took a bullet to save her rabbi’s life. She died at the hospital... her rabbi survived.#Hero #ChabadofPoway #RIP pic.twitter.com/hfuzaVqk4R — Steve Price (@SteveNews8) April 28, 2019

Kaye’s husband is a doctor and rushed to help but when he realized his wife was a victim he fainted, according to reports. Kaye is also survived by a 22-year-old daughter.

When Kaye tried to shield Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein had already been shot in the hand and he became one of the three people injured in the shooting. Goldstein described Kaye as a “pioneering, founding member” of the congregation and said he was “heartbroken” by her death.

On the last day of Passover, a gunman opened fire inside the Chabad of Poway in California. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein of the temple describes the horrific scene: “I heard a large banging, a large noise, and I turned around and I was face to face with this murder, this terrorist.” pic.twitter.com/FyRONXxNuE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 28, 2019

The other two were Noya Dahan, 8 and her uncle Almog Peretz, 34. Peretz was shot in the leg as he tried to get children to safety. Peretz who had recently moved to California from Israel, said the shots seemed to be coming from all directions. “I was with my back to the shooter. I heard a shot or two and then turned around to face him and that’s when he fired at me. I ran quickly, picking up a small girl in my hands,” he told Israeli news site YNet. “He hit me once in the leg and I kept running. I didn’t feel it much since there we so many bullets flying by. I heard them and I saw them right next to me.”

This hero is 34-year-old Almog Peretz. During the #Poway Chabad shooting, Peretz was described as “scooping up kids to safety.” Luckily his injuries are not life-threatening. pic.twitter.com/nzQoO9xOWh — Tom Jones (@TomJonesNBC) April 28, 2019

Synagogue shooting:Lori Gilbert Kaye was killed taking bullets for Rabbi Goldstein to save his life. 19yr old stormed in, said ‘F*ck the Jews’ & opened fire. Others injured include 8yr old Noya Dahan. She asked for her picture to be shared & for everyone to know she is strong. pic.twitter.com/sopaI5Tq6z — Henrietta Curzon (@hcurzon) April 28, 2019

John T. Earnest, 19, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.