Woman Killed in California Synagogue Was Shot While Protecting Rabbi

Lori Kaye went to Saturday services at Chabad of Poway to say a prayer for her mother, who died in November. Now she’s being hailed as a hero because when a gunman opened fire in the synagogue located north of San Diego, Kaye, 60, placed herself between the shooter and the rabbi. She died at a nearby hospital.
“Lori you were a jewel of our community a true Eshet Chayil, a Woman of Valor,” Audrey Jacobs, a friend of Kaye’s, wrote on Facebook. “You were always running to do a mitzvah (good deed) and gave tzedaka (charity) to everyone. Your final good deed was taking the bullets for Rabbi Mendel Goldstein to save his life.”
Kaye’s husband is a doctor and rushed to help but when he realized his wife was a victim he fainted, according to reports. Kaye is also survived by a 22-year-old daughter.
When Kaye tried to shield Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein had already been shot in the hand and he became one of the three people injured in the shooting. Goldstein described Kaye as a “pioneering, founding member” of the congregation and said he was “heartbroken” by her death.
The other two were Noya Dahan, 8 and her uncle Almog Peretz, 34. Peretz was shot in the leg as he tried to get children to safety. Peretz who had recently moved to California from Israel, said the shots seemed to be coming from all directions. “I was with my back to the shooter. I heard a shot or two and then turned around to face him and that’s when he fired at me. I ran quickly, picking up a small girl in my hands,” he told Israeli news site YNet. “He hit me once in the leg and I kept running. I didn’t feel it much since there we so many bullets flying by. I heard them and I saw them right next to me.”
John T. Earnest, 19, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
