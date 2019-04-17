Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, sparing a thought for Notre Dame… and how Americans pronounce it.

In the interview, Politico’s Anna Palmer on what Trump is doing to America as he navigates a government he doesn’t understand. Her book, co-written with Jake Sherman, is The Hill to Die On: The Battle for Congress and the Future of Trump’s America.

In the Spiel, moms are not off limits for quotes—about their children—published by the New York Times.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.