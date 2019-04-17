Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
Get More of The Gist
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to The Gist
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On The Gist, sparing a thought for Notre Dame… and how Americans pronounce it.
In the interview, Politico’s Anna Palmer on what Trump is doing to America as he navigates a government he doesn’t understand. Her book, co-written with Jake Sherman, is The Hill to Die On: The Battle for Congress and the Future of Trump’s America.
In the Spiel, moms are not off limits for quotes—about their children—published by the New York Times.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.