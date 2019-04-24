Listen to What Next:

The Trump administration wants to add a citizenship question to the U.S. census, and the proposal has former Census Bureau directors up in arms. If the Supreme Court votes to allow the citizenship question, what could happen to the nation’s decennial headcount?

Guest: NPR correspondent Hansi Lo Wang

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.