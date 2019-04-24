What Next

How to Break the Census

The Trump administration’s proposed citizenship question could bring down response rates and make U.S. census data unreliable.



The Trump administration wants to add a citizenship question to the U.S. census, and the proposal has former Census Bureau directors up in arms. If the Supreme Court votes to allow the citizenship question, what could happen to the nation’s decennial headcount?

Guest: NPR correspondent Hansi Lo Wang

Guest: NPR correspondent Hansi Lo Wang

