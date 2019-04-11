Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Candance Owens isn’t digging herself out of this ahistorical, Hitler-relativizing hole.

In the interview, Ian Chillag is back with another season of Everything Is Alive, a podcast where he interviews the everyday objects around us that we don’t think of. Chioke I’Anson is here too because he played a grain of sand with a surprising amount of philosophy packed in (he’s a philosopher himself). Is sand more Kantian or Heideggerian? And what’s it like to think as a collective?

In the Spiel, president Trump’s public insult of Sen. Mazie Hirono rumbles on.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.