The Gist

The Candace Owens Sideshow

Owens did the public conversation on white nationalism a disservice. So did the Republicans who invited her onto a national stage.

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

On The Gist, Candance Owens isn’t digging herself out of this ahistorical, Hitler-relativizing hole.

In the interview, Ian Chillag is back with another season of Everything Is Alive, a podcast where he interviews the everyday objects around us that we don’t think of. Chioke I’Anson is here too because he played a grain of sand with a surprising amount of philosophy packed in (he’s a philosopher himself). Is sand more Kantian or Heideggerian? And what’s it like to think as a collective?

In the Spiel, president Trump’s public insult of Sen. Mazie Hirono rumbles on.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

Hate Crimes House of Representatives Judiciary New Zealand Mosque Shootings Podcasts