Listen to What Next:

Get More What Next Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to What Next Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

Stephon Clark was shot and killed by police officers in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18, 2018. He was unarmed. He was black. Last month, the Sacramento DA decided not to press charges against the two officers who fatally shot Clark citing an honest and “reasonable” threat to the police officers’ safety. In California, and across much of America, the word reasonable is enough to get officers off the hook when deadly force is used. Will the California state Legislature change that?

Guest: Laurel Rosenhall, reporter at CALmatters and host of Force of Law, a narrative podcast series following the debate in California on the use of deadly police force.

Tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts or sending an email to whatnext@slate.com.

Follow us on Instagram for updates on the show.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.