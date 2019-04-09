Let’s be honest, the best way to make it on late night TV if you’re super normal is to run for president. On that note, America, I’d like to introduce you to the latest Democratic candidate for president, California Rep. Eric Swalwell!

Who? Tell me about it. Let me Google that for you.

The 38-year-old former prosecutor was first elected to represent California’s 15th Congressional District, covering parts of San Francisco, in 2012, yada yada yada. You know how to read Wikipedia as well as I do. The likelihood Swalwell sticks around long enough that you—or anyone—gets a chance to vote for him for president is pretty slim. The most compelling thing about Swalwell’s hours-old candidacy is that he’s running with a focus on gun control.

There are now so many Democratic candidates we might need to hold a third-tier debate on Bravo.