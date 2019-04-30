What Next

At the “Lord’s University,” Students Ask for More Mercy

How Mormon students are bucking the severe code of conduct at Brigham Young University.

At Brigham Young University, students and alumni are forcing a conversation about the strict enforcement of the school’s severe honor code. How did BYU’s high standards lead some students to feel less safe?

Guest: Erin Alberty, reporter for Salt Lake Tribune

