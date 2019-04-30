Listen to What Next:

Get More What Next Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to What Next Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

At Brigham Young University, students and alumni are forcing a conversation about the strict enforcement of the school’s severe honor code. How did BYU’s high standards lead some students to feel less safe?

Guest: Erin Alberty, reporter for Salt Lake Tribune

Tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts or sending an email to whatnext@slate.com.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.