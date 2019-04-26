What Next

How Black Feminists Exposed the Alt-Right Online

They were some of the first to fight back. Why didn’t we learn from them?

By

Back in 2014, a mysterious hashtag started trending on Twitter: #EndFathersDay. The accounts tweeting the extremist sentiments appeared to be the accounts of black women. But black feminists on Twitter knew something was amiss. So they got to the bottom of the hashtag—and used their own to fight back.

Guest: Rachelle Hampton, Slate writer.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

Alt-Right Black Americans Feminism Podcasts Social Media Trolls Twitter