He won, of course: With elections concluding in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is poised to win a fifth term even though he’s likely facing a corruption indictment, had to cobble together a coalition with far-right entities, and even leveraged some of that sweet Trump-Bibi love. Josh Keating says these things didn’t stop Israel from voting Bibi, but his win might be good news for 2020 Democrats: “Netanyahu has become so objectionable to a wide swath of American Democrats … that he opens up a safe middle-ground position for candidates.”

Looks like a Soundgarden song: Today an international consortium of scientists announced the first photo of a real black hole, sort of, since it’s hard to take a photo of a literally unseeable dense space object, writes Molly Olmstead. But this photo of “the halo of super-heated dust and gas that swirls around the black hole” just … isn’t very nice to look at, according to Heather Schwedel. Not only is it kind of aesthetically shamed by years of space fan art, it’s blurry and doesn’t properly convey that the black hole has “reportedly 6.5 million times” the mass of the sun!

2-1-1 101: With the seventh reported failure, worldwide, of the drug regimen meant to prevent HIV infection, Matthew Terrell breaks down the “on demand” medicating used in the case. This prescribed schedule of PrEP, known as “disco dosing,” is widely encouraged (though not an officially approved method in the U.S.), but popularity doesn’t necessarily ensure its safety or effectiveness.

Mothers of Thrones: With viewers heading back to Westeros for the final season on Sunday, Anna Nordberg takes a look at how the fight for the Iron Throne has exacted a great toll on the series’ mothers in exchange for power to secure their respective families’ futures, however fleeting those futures may be. (I don’t watch this show, but that sounds correct.)

For fun: A Popstar Is Born.

Bar none I am the most humble-est,

Dawnthea