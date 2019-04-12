Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, the political parties of Israel.

In the interview, Jean McConville’s murder in 1972—when The Troubles were at their bloodiest—sparked what few deaths did in Northern Ireland: a reckoning. The New Yorker’s Patrick Radden Keefe joins us to give context to McConville’s death, from the various factions at war back then to the country’s incomplete reconciliation process and oddly rehabilitated politicians. Keefe is the author of Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland.

In the Spiel, Medicare for all isn’t as cheap as Bernie wants us to believe.

