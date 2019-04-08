Off the back burner: In 2016, Bernie Sanders ran a surprisingly successful insurgent campaign against Hillary Clinton. But this time around, he’s not the underdog. Jim Newell investigates what it could take for Bernie to actually win. His advisers say he needs to do the one thing he’s never had to do: change. Will he?

Toff tiff: Last month, the British tabloids began reporting on an apparent feud between Kate Middleton and posh neighbor Rose Hanbury, aka the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Rumors swirled as royalists offered overly aggressive refutations of the claims, and one dishy British reporter tweeted and then deleted a reference to allegations that Kate’s husband, Prince William, cheated on her with her friend Rose. Ruth Graham looks at how the American tabloids are treading into these very juicy muddy waters.

Not so fast: Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen abruptly resigned on Sunday, reportedly because she wasn’t tough enough on immigration, despite overseeing the Trump administration’s cruel family separation policy. Don’t be fooled by her developing redemption narrative, Dahlia Lithwick warns: “We should not forget … the monstrousness of the policy Nielsen implemented when it was her turn.” Mark Joseph Stern has more details about the purge that just happened at DHS.

Behind this woman: FX’s latest series, Fosse/Verdon, takes on the legend of Bob Fosse at the height of his career. And according to Willa Paskin, the “extremely watchable and totally fascinating” show does so while perpetuating, yet again, the historical shadow Fosse’s work and life always cast over his wife and collaborator, the inimitable Gwen Verdon. (Gwen Verdon!)

The best: Lili Loofbourow’s essay “Men Are More Afraid Than Ever” from September will be included in The Best American Essays 2019. Read (or reread) the piece, which was a timely meditation on the Kavanaugh hearings that also captured something larger about gender and power in America, now.

For fun: A brief history of the theme from The Twilight Zone.

Dee-dee-dee-dee, dee-dee-dee-dee, dee-dee-dee-dee,

