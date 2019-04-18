Attorney General William Barr’s press conference about the imminent release of the redacted Mueller report raised as many questions as it answered. Among those questions: Who is that bearded gentleman standing next to the attorney general and U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein?
On Twitter, viewers of the press conference scratched their heads (and chins) in confusion. The man was described as a flushed cater waiter or Jason Sudeikis look-alike, but nevertheless a hard-ass worthy of respect. The public consensus was approving—aroused, even. But there was something suspicious about such robust facial flora on a government stage. Was he a distraction?
Finally, after some good old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting, we can reveal the bearded man’s identity, via the Getty Images caption for the photo at the top of this post:
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of the redacted version of the Mueller report as U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (R) and U.S. Acting Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Ed O’Callaghan listen at the Department of Justice April 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress are expected to receive copies of the report later this morning with the report being released publicly soon after. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
(Emphasis ours.)
This post contained additional reporting by Slate’s Megan Wiegand.
