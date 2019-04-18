U.S. Attorney General William Barr talks about the Mueller report on Thursday, flanked by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (R) and a man with a glorious beard (L). Win McNamee/Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr’s press conference about the imminent release of the redacted Mueller report raised as many questions as it answered. Among those questions: Who is that bearded gentleman standing next to the attorney general and U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein?

On Twitter, viewers of the press conference scratched their heads (and chins) in confusion. The man was described as a flushed cater waiter or Jason Sudeikis look-alike, but nevertheless a hard-ass worthy of respect. The public consensus was approving—aroused, even. But there was something suspicious about such robust facial flora on a government stage. Was he a distraction?

Breaking News:



Attorney General Barr brings former President James A. Garfield to press conference in order to distract reporters with his magnificent beard. pic.twitter.com/W3vwYCIOcN — Brain Stelter (@StelterBrain) April 18, 2019

Everybody is going to be focused on what Barr is saying re: #MuellerReport but let't not just ignore the healthy beard game that guy in the background has going on https://t.co/6XSwVSJsq0 — Evan Berryhill (@EvBerryhill) April 18, 2019

I'm trying to pay attention to what Barr is saying, but I can't take my eyes off of the magnificent beard over his right shoulder. I want to stroke it. #MuellerReport — AmyOztan (@AmyOztan) April 18, 2019

I can’t decide which award is more appropriate for the two behind Barr...

- Most happiest employees of the day

- Most human robots model of the year

- Best groomed beard of the day pic.twitter.com/uV8lP5mWyB — serda (@SerdaTweets) April 18, 2019

“This is going to be tough. Get me a guy with a cool beard to stand behind me.” -William Barr #muellerreport — Lutherans For Pete (@Lutherans4Pete) April 18, 2019

Finally, after some good old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting, we can reveal the bearded man’s identity, via the Getty Images caption for the photo at the top of this post:

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of the redacted version of the Mueller report as U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (R) and U.S. Acting Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Ed O’Callaghan listen at the Department of Justice April 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress are expected to receive copies of the report later this morning with the report being released publicly soon after. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Emphasis ours.)

This post contained additional reporting by Slate’s Megan Wiegand.