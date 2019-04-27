The Fight for LGBTQ Protections Under the Civil Rights Act

Mark Joseph Stern guest-hosts and digs into two cases in the Supreme Court this week. First, whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act extends to LGBTQ protections. Then, the addition of the citizenship question on the 2020 census. Finally, Dahlia interviews Richard Rothstein, author of The Color of Law, about residential segregation.

