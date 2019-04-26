Roe v. states: The Kansas Supreme Court issued an important ruling today protecting abortion rights in the state—a major win for federalism and individual liberty. Because the decision is based on the court’s interpretation of the state’s constitution, it can’t be reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Mark Joseph Stern explains how decisions like this could be key to defending reproductive rights at the state level, should the federal judiciary continue to chip away at Roe v. Wade.

You too??! Guess which Trump administration official was out in public attacking journalists? It’s a new one—Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein aired out Trumpian talking points in a speech Thursday night, criticizing journalists for how they handled the Mueller investigation and subsequent report. But let Dahlia Lithwick remind you that if it weren’t for the media’s intrepid reporting, many of the issues he wanted to raise with his boss would never have been addressed.

Affirmative: The future of affirmative action is at stake in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard. If the plaintiff gets its way, it could mean the end of race-conscious college admissions as we know it. But there’s a new wrench in that plan: A potential lawsuit against the University of California could expose the flawed logic behind the anti–affirmative action stance. Matthew J. Johnson explains.

It’s a trap! Taylor Swift’s much-hyped new single and its accompanying video dropped at midnight. It’s full of kittens and rainbows and unicorns and … doesn’t really say anything at all. Carl Wilson reviews “ME!”

