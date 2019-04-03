A Trip to Barr-a-Lago

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Rick Wilson, author of Everything Trump Touches Dies, and journalist Molly Jong-Fast about the Barr letters, Trumpism, who is at risk after being touched by Donald Trump, and more.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.