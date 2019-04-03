Trumpcast

A Trip to Barr-a-Lago

Exploring the AG Barr effect on the world.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Rick Wilson, author of Everything Trump Touches Dies, and journalist Molly Jong-Fast about the Barr letters, Trumpism, who is at risk after being touched by Donald Trump, and more.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

Donald Trump Podcasts William Barr