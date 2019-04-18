Trumpcast

When the Spire Falls

A gut-check conversation after Barr and other news of this week.

By

Virginia Heffernan welcomes back Dahlia Lithwick, host of Slate podcast Amicus, to talk William Barr, Michael Avenatti, Christine Blasey Ford’s honor in Time magazine, and the strategies by which corrupt actors in the administration slip through our fingers.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

