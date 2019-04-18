When the Spire Falls

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Get More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to Trumpcast
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Virginia Heffernan welcomes back Dahlia Lithwick, host of Slate podcast Amicus, to talk William Barr, Michael Avenatti, Christine Blasey Ford’s honor in Time magazine, and the strategies by which corrupt actors in the administration slip through our fingers.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.
More Trumpcast episodes with Virginia Heffernan and Dahlia Lithwick:
“How Our Branches of Government Hold Up in 2019”
“What to Make of the Kavanaugh Hearings”