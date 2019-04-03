Pls donate 2 me, thx! If you haven’t already, at some point you’re going to start receiving a lot of text messages from candidates in the 2020 election cycle, telling you they will stand for your principles and that it would be so great if you could pitch in for the cause. Aaron Mak explains why so many presidential campaigns are adopting this outreach tactic and what to do if you find yourself getting annoyed.

Biding time: Joe Biden has been repeatedly accused of inappropriately touching and generally behaving in a creepy manner around various women. While many have voiced outrage, “Uncle Joe” still has his unexpected defenders. Josh Voorhees breaks down the sources of Biden fandom from the modern Democratic base, concluding that this controversy probably won’t hurt him too much in the polls, where he still currently stands as the Democratic front-runner.

No, really, I’m fine, you’re fine, everything’s fine! It’s fine! If you can’t make head or tail of what’s going on with Brexit at this moment, what with all the stalled votes and extended deadlines and general turmoil, I promise you’re not alone in your befuddlement. Thankfully, Joshua Keating has been keeping track of the crisis and sorting it out for all of us in his new daily series, Today in Brexit. Read the latest installment here.

Flea market find: The 1924 film The City Without Jews was lost for decades, until a collector stumbled upon a copy in a Paris flea market. Set to screen this week in New York, the movie depicts Utopia, a city in economic disarray that expels all its Jews, to its own downfall. A prescient warning against anti-Semitism, the work’s reemergence carries extra resonance in our current moment.

For fun: Why you should watch Black Monday.

Nitish