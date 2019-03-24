Barr Summary of Mueller Report: Special Counsel Did Not Find Collusion, Was Undecided on Obstruction

U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves his house March 24, 2019 in McLean, Virginia. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report to members of Congress on Sunday.

Barr confirmed that Mueller had “referred several matters” to other DOJ offices for further action, but had “not recommended any further indictments, nor […] obtain[ed] any sealed indictments that have yet to be made public.”

One of the report’s principal conclusions, Barr reports, was essentially: “No collusion.” From the letter:

As the report states: “[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Another key portion of the letter came on the question of whether President Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation into Russian election interference:

After making a “thorough factual investigation” into these matters, the Special Counsel considered whether to evaluate the conduct under Department standards governing prosecution and declination decisions but ultimately determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment. The Special Counsel therefore did not draw a conclusion — one way or the other — as to whether the examined conduct constituted obstruction. Instead, for each of the relevant actions investigated, the report sets out evidence on both sides of the question and leaves unresolved what the Special Counsel views as “difficult issues” of law and fact concerning whether the President’s actions and intent could be viewed as obstruction. The Special Counsel states that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Without a conclusion from Mueller himself, Barr and said that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had determined that the “evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

Barr said that the decision was “was made without regard to, and not based on, the constitutional considerations that surround the indictment and criminal prosecution of a sitting president.”

Before being appointed attorney general, Barr had written a memo stating that he believed that the president could not have been charged with obstruction of justice based on an official action like the firing of FBI Director James Comey, which was one of the central questions of Mueller’s obstruction investigation. The DOJ also has a policy of not indicting a sitting president, which Barr says he and Rosenstein did not work into their calculus to exonerate the president.

Barr said he was working directly with Mueller to determine which parts of the report could be made public given DOJ regulations around the release of grand jury information, while he would also conduct a review to determine what “information that could impact other ongoing matters” in concluding what might be released publicly from the entire report.

Given the relative paucity of information in the four-page letter, calls for much more of the Mueller report—and the evidence underlying—will only grow louder.

Earlier on Sunday, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said he had planned on using the committee’s subpoena power to force the release of the full report if necessary.

“We’ll try to negotiate. We’ll try everything else first, but if we have to, yes, we will certainly issue subpoenas to get that information,” Nadler said.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that the release would likely set up a lengthy legal battle between House Democrats and the Department of Justice to release the full contents of Mueller’s findings and the underlying evidence. From the Times:

The release of the special counsel’s conclusions will culminate 22 months of work by Mr. Mueller and his handpicked team of prosecutors, but it could be just the beginning of a lengthy constitutional battle between Congress and the Justice Department about whether Mr. Mueller’s full report will be made public. Democrats have also called for the attorney general to turn over the report and all of the special counsel’s investigative files.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information arises.